Join us for Community Conversation About The Round House with Jeremy Carnes & Shanae Aurora!

"Wisconsin Reads The Round House: An NEA Big Read is a project of University of Wisconsin Colleges and Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community Colleges’ students, faculty, and staff to bring communities around the state together to discuss Louise Erdrich’s The Round House. Written in the voice of a thirteen-year-old boy named Joe, whose mother has been brutally raped, the novel explores the impact of the rape on family members and the tribal community in particular, as well as the larger issue of sexual assault on Native American women." -wisconsinreads.org/about