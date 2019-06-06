Community Conversations with Eric McElvenny

Join us for a panel discussion on the importance of helping veterans transition into the healthcare field and how this directly impacts our community during the healthcare workforce shortage. Learn why Wisconsin is the perfect place for Veterans to live and work. Panelists will be announced soon!

You'll also hear from inspirational speaker, Eric McElvenny. Eric was wounded after stepping on an IED while deployed in Afghanistan. Hear about his journey overcoming challenges and adversity - from the hospital bed to an Ironman Triathlon! Eric's story is a testament to the importance of our military healthcare heroes and why our organization fights so hard to keep them in healthcare as Veterans. Eric will be available for Q&A and photos!

This event is free to attend but advanced registration is required. http://heroesforhealthcare.org/conversations/