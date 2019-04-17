Community Event: Stonewall Stage Talks: Bisexuality 101

Stonewall Stage Talks: Bisexuality 101, dispelling the myths with Amy Luettgen and Dakota Cox of Bi+ Pride Milwaukee. Presented by Milwaukee Pride.

Bisexuality 101: Myth-Busting Edition

Everybody is bisexual. Bisexuals don’t really exist. Bisexuality is just a phase before people are ready to call themselves gay…

There are lots of myths about bisexual (and pansexual, fluid, polysexual) people, and we mean to bust them! In this workshop, we will examine the inaccurate myths about non-monosexual identities and present the lived experiences and research to debunk them. Because they are often not accepted or understood by the LGBT community (or their straight friends and families), over 70% of bisexuals aren’t out as “bisexual.” Persistent misconceptions about bisexuality leads to bi erasure and misunderstandings about this silent majority of the LGBT community.

Amy Luettgen is a longtime bisexual activist involved locally with Bi+ Pride Milwaukee where she manages event organization and works with other activists doing admin work on the Bi+ Pride MKE Facebook page.

She is also a writer and shares her thoughts on all things bi-related on her blog, The Bi-Fi Signal and on Twitter. Currently, she is participating in the Bi Book Awards judging young adult fiction with bisexual content.

In her spare time, you might see Amy riding on local bike trails or forest-bathing in the Milwaukee County Park system.

ABOUT BI+ PRIDE MILWAUKEE

Bi+ Pride Milwaukee is working to build a strong, vibrant bisexual/pansexual/no-label/fluid/queer/non-monosexual community in Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin.

ABOUT THE STONEWALL STAGE TALK SERIES

In the spirit of outreach, education and activism, the Stonewall Stage Talks are a FREE series of "coffeeshop talks" about critical issues within the LGBTQ community. At PrideFest Milwaukee, the Stonewall Stage celebrates the heritage and culture of LGBTQ pride. Through the Stonewall Stage Talks, we hope to create an ongoing, year-round dialogue that inspires understanding, unity and action.

Bring a friend! Stonewall Stage Talks are usually suitable for all ages. They're an excellent opportunity to educate yourself on the diverse challenges of L, G, B, T and Q people -- and to create cultural competency for our friends, family, allies and partners. If you'd like to recommend a speaker, topic or venue, contact info@milwaukeepride.org.