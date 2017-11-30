Community Led Town Hall on Department of Justice Recommendations

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School 3275 N 3rd St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Community leaders and the public will join to discuss how to make sure the Department of Justice’s recommendations for the Milwaukee Police Department are implemented. (Another such town hall meeting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2-4:30 p.m.)

