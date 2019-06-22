Community Planting Day & Native Plant Sale

Spend the day planting and enjoying plants! Join us from 9:30-11:30am to plant native vegetation in Three Bridges Park. Dress for the weather and bring gloves/trowels if you can. Please meet at UEC before 9:30am and we'll head out to the planting site together.

If you love the flowers you see in the park, why not plant some at home? Prairie Future Seed Co. will have over 60 species available to purchase on site from 9am - 1pm. A portion of the proceeds will go to support UEC.

Date and Time

Saturday, June 22nd 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18995&view=event