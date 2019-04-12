Community Reading: Tea Krulos

Join us to celebrate the publication of Apocalypse Any Day Now, the latest book by Milwaukee-based writer Tea Krulos!

Tea Krulos is a freelance writer and author from Milwaukee, WI. He is the author of Apocalypse Any Day Now (2019), Monster Hunters: On the Trail With Ghost Hunters, Bigfooters, Ufologists, and Other Paranormal Investigators (2015), and Heroes in the Night: Inside the Real Life Superhero Movement (2013), all from Chicago Review Press. He is a regular contributor to publications such as the Riverwest Currents, Milwaukee Record, M magazine, and the Shepherd Express; and has published widely in other venues, including The Guardian, Maximumrocknroll, and The Onion’s “A.V. Club” section.

About Apocalypse Any Day Now:

Everyone always seems to be talking about the end of the world—Y2K, the Mayan apocalypse, blood moon prophecies, nuclear war, killer robots, you name it. In Apocalypse Any Day Now, journalist Tea Krulos travels the country to try to puzzle out America's obsession with the end of days. Along the way he meets doomsday preppers—people who stockpile supplies and learn survival skills—as well as religious prognosticators and climate scientists. He camps out with the Zombie Squad (who use a zombie apocalypse as a survival metaphor); tours the Survival Condos, a luxurious bunker built in an old Atlas missile silo; and attends Wasteland Weekend, where people party like the world has already ended. Frightening and funny, the ideas Krulos explores range from ridiculously outlandish to alarmingly near and present dangers.

"A wild journey that makes prepping for doomsday seem like a hell of a good time. Read this book if it's the last thing you do!" —Joey Green, author of Last-Minute Survival Secrets

"This exceptional collection gives you access to an exclusive group of individuals that are normally hidden in plain sight or sealed behind two eight-ton armored steel doors. Apocalypse Any Day Now questions your own survival readiness when the lights go out. Will you be an overly prepared prepper or a short-lived scavenger?" —John Austin, author of So Now You're a Zombie