Our Community, Our Solution: Washington Park Job & Resource Event

Looking for a job? Come dressed to impress and resume ready to this city-wide job and resource event. Includes employers looking for drivers, warehouse, customer service, manufacturing, general labor, seasonal and permanent positions. Computers available for online applications. The Department of Workforce Development will be here to assist with applications, resumes and any questions you may have. Learn about child support, WIOA Paid Trainings, driver’s license recovery and more. If you’re looking for a job, this is the place to be.