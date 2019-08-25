Community Wellbeing Event

Universal Awareness Fellowship N91 W17194 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

We strive to promote wellbeing through spirit, mind, and body.

Over 30 Vendors - Artists, Authors, Readers, Mediums,

Healers, Wellbeing Businesses and more!

Free Admission and Parking. Rain or Shine Outdoor Summer Fair!

*Many vendors accept credit cards.

universalawarenesscenter.com/wellbeing/

Universal Awareness Fellowship N91 W17194 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
Festivals, Health, Kids & Family
262-404-7119
