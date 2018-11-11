Concert: Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz Choir
Light Recital Hall 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble come together for a concert with a wide repertoire. Featuring works ranging from Renaissance madrigals, to contemporary jazz, pop, and Broadway, to masterworks of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, to music composed within the last several years, both ensembles are comprised of both music majors and non majors from across campus.
Info
Light Recital Hall 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, Wisconsin 53190 View Map
Concerts