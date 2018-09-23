Concert of Folk and Protest Music

The Coffee House hosts an evening of folk music, protest music and poetry from the 1960’s and today as part of the 50-year reunion of the Milwaukee 14, who performed acts of civil disobedience on September 24, 1968 to protest the war in Vietnam. Featuring Susan Krause and Harvey Taylor, Sandy Weisto, John Stano, Don Timmerman and Kevin Reger, John Higgins, David Noll, Jennie Orvino and Jean Dean. A free will donation at the door is suggested. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or at info@the-coffee-house.com.