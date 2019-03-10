A concert of Irish and Celtic Music with Siusan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler will be presented on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 4pm at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center of Wisconsin 2133 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

Suggested Donation $15 at the Door.

Reservations are recommended.

Contact: orgarts@gmail.com / 414-702-6053 / www.organicarts.info

award winning duo of multi-instrumentalist Zig Zeitler and vocalist Siusan O'Rourke will present a concert of Irish and Celtic music at this most Irish time of year. y have been Irish Music Award Nominees for “Top Duo" three times.

Zig brings long experience playing every kind of American Roots music to the duo's repertoire, particularly his dexterous instrumental skills on Guitar, Banjo, Fiddle, Harmonica and especially the Irish Bouzouki.

Siusan is especially drawn to songs that speak to those descendants of the emigration experience she prides herself in bringing to the table renditions of old pieces that are clearly hers and hers alone.

Together this husband and wife team own and operate the White Crow Conservatory of Music which is a premier teaching facility in Saginaw Michigan.

