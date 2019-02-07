Concert Pianist Andrew Armstrong

Praised by critics for his passionate expression and dazzling technique, pianist Andrew Armstrong has delighted audiences across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the United States. Engaging, passionate, funny, and charming, he will stir your soul with his artistry and virtuosity.

Admission is FREE! Donations are celebrated and will support scholarships for talented young artists to attend the 2019 Green Lake Festival Chamber Music Camp. ﻿Andrew Armstrong is Artistic Director for the Green Lake Festival Chamber Music Camp and has performed with the Festival for over 15 years.