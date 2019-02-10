Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Karen Beaumont

A concert of music for organ will be presented by local organist Karen Beaumont, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday February 10, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. Beaumont will be joined by Mike Keegan, Horn.

The concert will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach and his son, Carl Philip Emmanuel Bach.

Freewill Offering

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org