Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Kevin Bailey, Organ

A concert of Romantic music for organ will be presented by Kevin Bailey, Music Director and Organist at Fox Point Lutheran Church, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday November 19, 2017, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Mendelssohn, Vaughan-Williams, Hovhaness, and other composers. Bailey will be joined by Mike Keegan, Horn, and David Hanson, Trumpet.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org