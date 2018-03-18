Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Simone Gheller, Organ

A concert of Romantic music for organ will be presented by Dr. Simone Gheller, Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Jerome Parish in Oconomowoc as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday March 18, 2018, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Whitlock, Hermann Schroeder, Rheinberger, and other composers. Gheller will be joined by Nancy Maio, Violin.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org