Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents St. Mark’s Brass

A concert of music for brass and organ will be presented by St. Mark’s Brass and Mike Keegan, Organ, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday May 19, 2019, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Gabrieli, Scheidt, Reynolds, Bach, Clérambault, and Boëllmann.

Freewill Offering

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org