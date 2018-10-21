Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Steve Wolff, Organ/Piano, and Matthew Ernst, Trumpet

A concert of music for trumpet and organ will be presented by Matthew Ernst, Principal Trumpet of the Milwaukee Symphony, and Steve Wolff, Music Director at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday October 21, 2018, at 4:00 P.M. There is a freewill offering for this concert at the door.

The concert will feature works by Corelli, Martini, Bach, and Wolff.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org