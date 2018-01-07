Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents The Proceyon Duo

A concert of Advent and Christmas music will be presented bythe Proceyon Duo, Steve Wolff, Piano, and Todd Domenget, String Bass, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday January 7, 2018, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature improvisations on Christmas and Advent tunes.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org