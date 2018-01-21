Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Tom Koester, Organ

A concert of music for organ will be presented by Tom Koester, Music Director and Organist at Trinity Episcopal Church, Wauwatosa, as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday January 21, 2018, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Puccini, Gounod, and other composers. Tom will be joined by his daughter, Katie Koester, Soprano.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org