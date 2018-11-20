Concert: Whitewater Brass Quintet

The Whitewater Brass Quintet, founded in 1983, is the first resident faculty ensemble at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Whitewater Brass Quintet maintains a strong commitment to music education, and each year presents a number of concerts and clinics in public schools throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. More than 75 high schools have hosted performances by the Quintet. These enjoyable and educational programs are designed to provide a live chamber music experience for young instrumentalists and to foster interest in brass ensemble literature. The Quintet performs the very best in brass music with a repertoire spanning more than 400 years. Selections range from motets and fanfares of the Renaissance to the most contemporary musical styles, including a wide selection of lighter music from ragtime to traditional brass band literature, transcriptions, and jazz. Past programs have included Wisconsin premiers of works by composers from the United States and Europe, as well as compositions and arrangements written especially for the Whitewater Brass Quintet.