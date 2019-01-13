Concerts on Cramer Presents St. Mark’s Brass and Emmy Rozanski, Trombone

A concert of music for brass ensemble and organ will be presented by St. Mark’s Brass, Emmy Rozanski, Trombone, and Mike Keegan, Organ, as part of the concert series, Concerts on Cramer at the parish of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, Sunday January 13, 2019, at 3:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Mike Keegan, Buxtehude, Verne Reynolds, and other composers.

Freewill Offering.

Ss. Peter and Paul Parish is located at 2490 N. Cramer St, in Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Brian Eggers, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 962-2443.