Concerts on the Square: Wait for Morning (6pm)

Drexel Town Square (Oak Creek) W Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: 6pm-9pm

Live music concert series at the new Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek featuring Wait for Morning. Performing live from 6-9. There will also be activities for the whole family. A great opportunity to check out the vendors in Drexel Town Square. Sponsored by: Harvest Community Church, Pizza Man, Valentine's Café, Gigi's Cupcakes and BelAir Cantina.

Price: Free

Drexel Town Square (Oak Creek) W Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Kids & Family, Live Music/Performance
