Concerts on the Square: Wait for Morning (6pm)
Drexel Town Square (Oak Creek) W Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Event time: 6pm-9pm
Live music concert series at the new Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek featuring Wait for Morning. Performing live from 6-9. There will also be activities for the whole family. A great opportunity to check out the vendors in Drexel Town Square. Sponsored by: Harvest Community Church, Pizza Man, Valentine's Café, Gigi's Cupcakes and BelAir Cantina.
Price: Free
