Concise Brewing Series w/Dr. David Ryder

Think you know Beer???

The baaree/cheel recognizes that their customers have an insatiable curiosity to learn more about the beverages which they consume. To this end, starting in May 2019, we'll bring you our first ever Brewing Series (at no charge to you) taught by one of the most famous brewers in the world, Dr. David Ryder.

Dr. Ryder heads one of the oldest brewing schools in America, the United States Brewers’ Academy, originally founded in 1862.

This unique opportunity which is divided into 4 monthly lectures of approximately one hour in duration will allow you to gain unique insights into the changing world of beer:

Part 1 - 5/30) The History of Beer, the different styles of beer, how/why they differ and how to taste beer as a brewing professional and beer sommelier.

Part 2 - 6/27) The Brewing process and the dynamics of Brewing operations.

Part 3 - 7/25) Fermentation, “Happy yeast”, aging and clarification.

Part 4 - 8/29) Packaging of Beer and the Science of “Quality”.

Each participant who completes this fun-filled series will receive a certificate to proudly display from the United States Brewers’ Academy recognizing each individual for their unique new skill set in the Art of Brewing. Come and learn, come and join us at the baaree/cheel & become a beer expert!

Feed your inner brewer! Cheers