Concordia Pops Concert

Concordia University Chapel of Christ Triumphant 12800 N Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53097
Lou's Jazz Express" local jazz standards cover band led by trumpeter Dr. Lou Menchaca will be joined by the Concordia University Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Benny Golson at the annual instrumental division Pops Concert on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 7:30 in the Concordia Chapel. Tickets are $8. For more information call 262-243-4405
