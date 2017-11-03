Concordia Pops Concert

Lou's Jazz Express" local jazz standards cover band led by trumpeter Dr. Lou Menchaca will be joined by the Concordia University Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to Miles Davis, Duke Ellington and Benny Golson at the annual instrumental division Pops Concert on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 7:30 in the Concordia Chapel. Tickets are $8. For more information call 262-243-4405