Concordia Speech, Language & Literacy Camp

Three and four year old preschoolers seeking enrichment in speech, language, and literacy skills can receive support in these areas from Concordia University graduate students and faculty, as well as participate in small-group and whole-group activities in a language-based preschool setting.

Music, art, snacks, stories and games are all part of the fun. We hope you can join us!

The summer speech and language camp is supported by faculty in Concordia's newly-formed Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program.

Sessions will run from June 18th to July 25th, 9:00AM-11:30AM (no camp on July 4th)