Concordia University Highschool Summer Art Experience

Creative high school students who can commute to the Concordia University Mequon campus are invited to a unique hands-on summer art instruction experience.

Participants will be exposed to drawing, pottery, digital photography, and book creation. Students will create 2D and ceramic art pieces, as well as photographs, and will edit and arrange the images into book form. All levels of experience are welcome.

DATES

This three-week experience runs weekdays June 10-28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

AGES

For students entering grades 10-12 in the fall

COST

The experience may be taken as enrichment or for college credit.

$300 no college credit $450 if taken for 3 college art credits REGISTRATION

Register and pay online by June 1, 2019. Click here or on the button to the right to register.

INSTRUCTORS

Students are guided and mentored by Concordia art instructors who will each work with students for three or four days over the three-week period.