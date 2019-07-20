The Confluence: A Gathering in Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park 4001 E. Lakeside Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

con·flu·ence – an act or process of merging

At The Confluence, Oak Creek’s Lake Vista Park will come alive with live music and entertainment, food trucks, an artist market, and a pop-up craft beer village. This free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature public art installations by local creators, which will remain on display in the park for several weeks after the event is over.

Walk the paths overlooking Lake Michigan, take in breathtaking panoramic views, explore amazing sculptural installations, and support local artists and makers.

We’re seeking applications from qualified artists over the age of 18 to create temporary public art installations in Lake Vista Park for The Confluence. To learn more and apply, click the link below.

Lake Vista Park 4001 E. Lakeside Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
