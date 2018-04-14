CONNECT: College Women + Young Professionals: A Speed Networking Event
The Box MKE 311 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Are you a college woman in the Milwaukee area trying to figure out your next steps in life? Connect with young professional women who were recently in your shoes, for relevant and tangible advice to prepare you to step into the professional world as a young woman!
Join us for a morning of food, prizes, and amazing women. Limited availability: Sign up today to save your spot!
Info
The Box MKE 311 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Business, Misc. Events, Workshops / Classes / Groups