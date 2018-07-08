Connect & Create w/No Seatbelts (6pm)

Every second Sunday of the month Milwaukee jazz fusion band, No Seatbelts will be hosting an event that brings a spotlight on artists in the Milwaukee area. This will not only be an opportunity to listen to great music but to also meet new artists and connect with new creatives.

We encourage everyone to bring their personal business cards, flyers of events they are apart of and other info about creative situations to share with other artists in the room.

This is an event to help creatives meet other creatives and to have a great time doing it.

No Seatbelts will be providing music to kick off the event.

Our spotlight artists of the night will be:

Singer-Songwriter Ashley Ammorelle Smith & Visual Artist Malikah Williams

Door fee is only 7 dollars see you there!