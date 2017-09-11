Conservation Biology: Adult Learning Course

Event time: Every Thu., Sep. 14 - Oct. 19 | 6 - 8pm

Applying our knowledge of animal behavior and plant populations, Conservation Biologists study and take actions that preserve species of wildlife. This is a weekly, college-level course, without the homework! Discounts and scholarship pricing available. For more info contact Tim at tvargo@urbanecologycenter.org.

Price: $150 for 6 classes / $100 for UEC volunteers and people who have taken UEC's Tropical Biology course.