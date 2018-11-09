Constellations of the Zodiac
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Every Friday starting November 9th 7:00 - 8:00 pm
Where astronomy meets astrology: do you know why out of 88 constellations, only 12 make up the zodiac? Do you know which months correlate to which signs? One of our favorite programs, Constellations of the Zodiac, will delve into the science and beautiful myths that accompany the zodiac constellations.
Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Education