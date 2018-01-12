This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know, delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.

Starring Libby Amato and David Sapiro

Directed by Mitch Weindorf

Show dates are January 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20.

All shows are at 7:30 PM except Sunday, January 14, which is a 2 PM matinee.

Tickets are available now at https://aip-constellations.brownpapertickets.com/

General admission seating is $25, with student/artist/veteran/senior tickets available for $15.

-Sunday, January 14th is a matinee performance with $10 senior tickets.

-Monday, January 15th is a PWYC performance.

-Thursday, January 18th is student night ($10 tickets for students) and will feature a talkback.

Contact allin.mke@gmail.com with questions about tickets or the show. Additional information is also available at www.allin-mke.com.