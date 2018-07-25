Contemporary Issues in Latino Immigration

Jewish Museum Milwaukee 1360 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Darryl D. Morin, the immediate past National League of United Latin American Citizen’s (LULAC) Mid-West Vice President and current State Secretary, will address contemporary immigration issues, legislation and policy affecting the Latino community, and the local and global implications.

Darryl Morin has been working on the issue of immigration reform nationally for over 15 years. He will share his experiences and insights on why our nation has failed to fix our broken immigration system, and the serious consequences it is having on our Hispanic community and our nation.

Museum Members $5 | Non-members $7

Offered in connection with Stitching Histories From the Holocaust, an exhibit on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, April 8 – September 16, 2018.

