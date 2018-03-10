All Wisconsin Meijer stores are hosting a “Control Your Diabetes” pharmacy event. Meijer pharmacists will also be offering free samples and glucose testing to a limited number of customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, pharmacists will provide health and wellness information about ways to help control diabetes for those affected and those at risk.

Many people with diabetes feel overwhelmed by managing the disease, but having a strong support team can help. Meijer Pharmacy has on-site diabetes specialists who are always available to talk without an appointment. Through its free prescription drug program, Meijer also provides free Metformin, the drug most commonly used in treating type 2 diabetes, for customers with a prescription.