Conversations for a Cure at Southrdige Mall
Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Kohl’s will host Conversations for a Cure numerous days throughout the month of October. The educational sessions will create an opportunity for women to talk openly about breast cancer and the potential impact it can have on their lives. Beginning at 2 p.m. every Friday, at noon every Saturday, and at 11 a.m. every Sunday, during the first three weekends of October, Conversations for a Cure will take place in Center Court.
Info
Southridge Mall 5300 S. 76th St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53129 View Map
Benefits / Charity