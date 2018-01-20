Inspiration Studios welcomes to its West Allis gallery walls, mixed media paintings by Guatemalan Artist, Ernesto Atkinson, entitled Conversations with Color: What Do You See? / Conversaciones de Color: ¿Qué Ves? The exhibit will feature a variety of oversized original paintings created over the past several years.

Conversations/Conversaciones will adorn the gallery walls at 1500 S. 73rd Street for a brief exhibit from January 20 to January 28, 2018. An Opening Reception with Atkinson is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, 5-7pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more details about this exhibit, the painting parties, and open gallery hours, visit the Inspiration Studios website (www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com) or contact Erico Ortiz at i.s.1500@att.net or 414 587-3474.