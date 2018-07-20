Cool Blues Night

AS THE SUMMER HEAT’S UP, CHILL OUT AT THE PORT OF KENOSHA WITH THE COOL, REFRESHING SOUNDS OF THE ASTONOMER, OLD WOLVES AND GIDEON CROW MUSIC

As the summer heat’s up, come chill out and take a snort at The Port of Kenosha for an evening of cool, refreshing bluesy folk Americana! July 20th at The Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, all the way from Denton, Texas, come check out Gideon Crow Music, with support from two great locals, The Astronomer and Old Wolves! Who says you have to travel and endure the hot muggy summer to enjoy the great outdoors? We have your star gazing and wildlife all under one cool roof! All for FREE!!!! Though there may be other events, none will be at such great a cost! Save that money to buy a cool, refreshing drink!

Tickets: None! This is a free event!

The Astronomer, hailing from Kenosha, WI, as seen first on Jess The Ska Kid, is an up and coming local band that just released their first album. Stargazing fueled music to sooth your soul. Their music is now available on Spotify. https://www.facebook.com/theastronomerband/

Old Wolves, hailing from Genoa City, WI, is a blues and folks singer songwriter guaranteed to ma-ooooove you! https://www.facebook.com/OldWolves1/

Gideon Crow Music, hailing from Denton, TX and playing Kenosha for the first time is a Texas born writer who has been traveling all over the U.S. for the past 6 years learning, growing, and experiencing all that he can. Walking roads, kayaking rivers, hopping trains, climbing mountains, trying foods, and meeting folks from all over. He was given a guitar about 5 years ago, and started writing songs. It has since kept him full, happy, comforted and free. He loves the life it has given back to him, and he hopes that in some way, you will enjoy it as well. He always likes to say that, "I may never make a lot of money at this thing, but I'm sure making one hell-of-a living at it." https://www.facebook.com/pg/GideonCrowMusic/about/?ref=page_internal

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Scheeler at 262-818-1478 or email at jesstheskakid@gmail.com.