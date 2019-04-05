Cooperative Performance presents: "MACHINA PERSONA "
North Milwaukee Arthaus 5151 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Cooperative Performance devises steampunk journey through the psyche in MACHINA PERSONA
MACHINA PERSONA seeks to create tangible representations of the humors that we find unexplainable. From anger and sadness to fear and joy, this devised piece personifies the very emotions that define our daily lives. With steampunk influence, an ensemble of actors interacts as the individual forces driving the human machine, revealing the kinks and malfunctions that different social challenges and mental disorders create along the way.
IF YOU GO
April 5 - 20, 2019
7:30 PM
*A talkback will be held after Saturday, April 13th's performance.
North Milwaukee Arthaus
5151 N. 35th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(Just south of Villard Ave. Free street parking available.)
*This is a site-specific show, performed on the ground floor of the soon-to-be renovated historic Old North Milwaukee Village Hall & Fire Station. The site is drafty, raw, and unfinished. Please take this into consideration and dress appropriately.
TICKETS
$15 online, $18 at the door
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit
www.CooperativePerformance.org
Friday, April 5th
Saturday, April 6th
Friday, April 12th
Saturday, April 13th (talkback)
Friday, April 19th
Saturday, April 20th
All shows at 7:30 PM.