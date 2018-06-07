Cooperative Performance presents 3rd Annual ONE ACT FESTIVAL

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Cooperative Performance brings back its popular ONE ACT FESTIVAL, featuring all new work from local playwrights, directors, and performers.

This year's festival is a mix of traditional plays, dance, and movement pieces. From a talking monkey and cat to a duo battling over a chair, the lineup is full of laughs and poignant moments as each play explores the theme of relationships.

IF YOU GO

June 7-23, 2018

Underground Collaborative

Tickets: $15 advance | $20 at the door

For more information, visit www.cooperativeperformance.org

*Thursday, June 7 is a preview performance that is Pay What You Can.

7:30pm June 7-9, 14-16, 21-23.

3pm June 17.

The Underground Collaborative 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
