Cooperative Performance presents: A Piece of My Heart
Milwaukee County War Memorial 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Written in 1991, this play focuses on the impact of the Vietnam War and the women who served as nurses, Red Cross workers and entertainers overseas. Follow the journeys of these unsung women before, during, and after their experiences in the war torn jungle.
Directed by Abigail Stein.
April 20-29, 2018
Milwaukee County War Memorial Center
General Tickets: $13 online | $15 at the door
Veteran/Military/Student: $10 with valid form of ID
For more information and tickets, visit www.cooperativeperformance.org
