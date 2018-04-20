Cooperative Performance presents: A Piece of My Heart

Written in 1991, this play focuses on the impact of the Vietnam War and the women who served as nurses, Red Cross workers and entertainers overseas. Follow the journeys of these unsung women before, during, and after their experiences in the war torn jungle.

Directed by Abigail Stein.

IF YOU GO

April 20-29, 2018

Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

General Tickets: $13 online | $15 at the door

Veteran/Military/Student: $10 with valid form of ID

For more information and tickets, visit www.cooperativeperformance.org