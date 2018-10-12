Cooperative Performance presents: "Coriolanus" by William Shakespeare

7pm Oct. 12-13, 1920, 2pm Oct. 14 & 21

a new adaptation of Coriolanus by William Shakespeare

adapted by Andrea Rodel-Schroeder

directed by Maria Pretzl

By reshaping this classic Shakespearean work through a female lens, CORIOLANA evaluates the complex facets of female relationships and how they are perceived in society. With traditionally masculine traits now projected onto a female character, this immersive re-imagining explores not only a tale of violence and revenge, but a story of expectations and consequences. This new adaptation encourages audiences to choose a side and evaluate what traits we prize based on gender.

