Cooperative Performance presents ELLIS

Alverno College Pitman Theatre S. 39th Street & W. Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53234

An original work devised by Kelly Coffey and Don Russell, ELLIS explores stories of immigration, past and present, through song, dance, poetry, and movement.

ELLIS was created based on submissions of immigration stories both locally and nationally. In collaboration with Alejandra Gonzalez, a DACA recipient herself, and Alverno College, ELLIS highlights the joys and frustrations immigrants face in our community.

IF YOU GO

Fridays-Saturdays, February 9-24, 2018 at 7:30pm

Pitman Theatre of Alverno College

Tickets: $15

For more information, visit www.cooperativeperformance.org

There is also a FREE performance at the Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda:

February 18, 2018 at 3:30pm

