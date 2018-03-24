Corky Siegel & Sam Lay w/Kalyan Pathak

Original iconic drummer for Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, and Willie Dixon joins Blues harmonica ace Corky Siegel with Chamber Blues on Saturday, May 13 at the Back Room of Collectivo, 2211 N. Prospect in Milwaukee.

Sam Lay recorded on the most definitive works of Muddy Waters and Howlin Wolf including over 40 classic Chess Records. Wherever you find a historic turning point, you will find Sam Lay. He was there at Newport Folk Festival when folk legend Bob Dylan went electric, and turned the music world on its ear. Lay also recorded on the benchmark recording Highway 61, to which Bob Dylan himself exclaimed that “…many feel that it is still my finest recording.” It is not surprising then that Corky Siegel, a groundbreaking pioneer, and Lay would cross paths. Corky Siegel first met Sam Lay in Chicago in 1965 when he was with the Paul Butterfield Band, and subsequently formed a band with Sam in 1969 with a performing relationship that has endured for nearly half a century.