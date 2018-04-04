Cornell Glee Club
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join Cornell's world-renowned male-voice choir as they explore a diverse range of repertoire on the Great Lakes Tour. This concert will feature folk songs and spirituals, grand selections from artists of the Renaissance, pieces from across the world, and of course, Cornell Songs. Door Ticket
Adults: $13 Students: $6
Pre-sale Ticket Price:
Adults: $12 Students: $5
Pre-sale tickets at gleeclub.com/tour
