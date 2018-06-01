Cosmic Highlights

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Join us as we explore some favorite astronomical topics and current events in space. Take advantage of this three week mini-program and invite friends or family to come with you and enjoy the summer night sky. We'll cover topics such as TESS, Juno, and the mysteries of dark matter.

$5

Info
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Education, Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
