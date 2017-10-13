Cosmic Highlights
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join us for a special break from our normal Friday Night Shows as we explore some beautiful astronomical topics from northern lights to Cassini’s dive into Saturn. Make sure to also check out our next Friday Night Show, Colors of the Cosmos, starting November 3!
