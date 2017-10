×

Allegedly founded at a summer camp, Them Coulee Boys have come a long way since then. Born in the back valleys of Western Wisconsin, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll.

What's left is music that feels like a conversation, all while knowing just how diverse a conversation can be. A love letter or a farewell fight. A drunken confession or a sober realization. A fist raised in protest, or a hand held in harmony. Them Coulee Boys want you to find your voice in their music, and sing along.

Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives the