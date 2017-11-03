Courage MKE's 2017 Gala: Homecoming

Courage MKE’s Annual Gala; Homecoming will be on the evening of Friday, November 3, 2017 at 1451 Renaissance Place in Milwaukee, WI.

On any given night here in Milwaukee, there may be as many as 500 homeless youth. Would you believe me if I told you that 40% of these children identify as LGBTQ+? What if we told you that 26% of those who identify as LGBTQ+ are homeless because their families refused to support them because of who they are? To make matters worse, there are less the 20 beds in our city reserved for children who identify as LGBTQ+ where can feel safe laying their heads on at night. The need for a shelter for these children is needed now more than ever. 100% of the procedes of this evening go directly to The Courage House Fund.

During the event you can expect:

Silent Auction

Key Note Speaker

Collecting items for our Courage Kits, these are bags we fill with snacks, toiletries, socks, toothbrushes, etc…

Hosted by Gregory Patterson from the Emmy award winning show Project Runway

Live entertainment: Aerial Acrobats and of course our infamous Drag Review of performers from across the state

Awards: 2017 Scholarship Recipients & Annual We're In This Together Award

Ticket prices are $25.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.couragemke.org