Covenant w/Biocarbon13
The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
*Sanctuary Festival Presents*
First ever LIVE performance in Milwaukee by legendary Swedish Synthwave/EBM/Industrial band Covenant.
8pm doors - 9pm show
THIS WILL SELL OUT - get tickets ASAP
$25.50 GA
$50.00 VIP (reserved seating, direct bar access, meet n greet, early admission)
*only seating in live room is in VIP*
Get tickets here:
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/covenant-club-anything-the-local-tickets/8045135?pl=mush
special guest announced soon
support from BIOCARBON13 - who tore up the stage at last year's Sanctuary Fest
SUBSPACE opens and provides the beats