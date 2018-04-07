Covenant w/Biocarbon13

*Sanctuary Festival Presents*

First ever LIVE performance in Milwaukee by legendary Swedish Synthwave/EBM/Industrial band Covenant.

8pm doors - 9pm show

THIS WILL SELL OUT - get tickets ASAP

$25.50 GA

$50.00 VIP (reserved seating, direct bar access, meet n greet, early admission)

*only seating in live room is in VIP*

Get tickets here:

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/covenant-club-anything-the-local-tickets/8045135?pl=mush

special guest announced soon

support from BIOCARBON13 - who tore up the stage at last year's Sanctuary Fest

SUBSPACE opens and provides the beats