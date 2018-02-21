Craft Brew Comedy

Good City Hall 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

An all new monthly comedy showcase on Milwaukee’s East Side! Presented by Good City Brewing and Milwaukee Comedy, this show will present the finest in local and regional comedy acts. Checkout hilarious stand up comedy and delicious craft beer with Craft Brew Comedy!

Tickets are only $7 pre-sale or $10 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 so get there early and enjoy some delicious food and craft beer from Good City. The show starts at 7:30pm. Seating is general admission.

Good City – Good Comedy!

Good City Hall 2108 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
